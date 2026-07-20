The Chakhoyan Dispatch

The Chakhoyan Dispatch

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Marijn Markus's avatar
Marijn Markus
2d

So satisfying to see the 'KGB Propaganda' edit of the Times cover I made go viral across platforms 💕

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Brian's avatar
Brian
1d

Good article, but I was confused about the Kara Murza vs Kasparov/Nemtsova line. I thought they were all somewhat reputable on being pro-Ukraine?

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