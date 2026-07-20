Last week, I wrote a letter to The Economist after the magazine published what I can only describe as a manipulation-by-invitation from a russian (read: putin’s) oligarch, Andrey Melnichenko.

His essay (gift link) repackaged a collection of insidious kremlin lies as independent, if not sensational and worthy of our attention, geopolitical analysis. More troubling, however, was The Economist's decision to surround it with interviews, briefings, and editorial context that may have been intended to balance its malign claims but instead gave them an air of legitimacy.

On July 11, Ukraine's Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Oleksandra Matviichuk, posted this image, highlighting how deeply The Economist's poor judgment had shaken many Ukrainians.

The backlash from those who harbor no illusions about russia’s criminal war of aggression was immediate. I read many thoughtful responses. One of them stood out, and with the author’s permission, I’m republishing it here.

Nataliya Popovych, founder of One Philosophy and co-founder of B4Ukraine, wrote the letter below. In my view, it is one of the clearest explanations of how respected Western institutions continue to fall prey to Russian influence operations.

If you agree with its argument, don’t just read it.

Co-sign it. Share it. Publish it on your own platform. Tag The Economist. Send your own letter to the editors. The submission page is here.

We often say that journalism matters because words shape public opinion. That cuts both ways. When one of the world’s most influential publications lends credibility to the Kremlin’s most poisonous narratives, whether in pursuit of access, balance, or an exclusive, it betrays both its readers and the principles it claims to uphold.

The Economist can and must do better.

Andrew Chakhoyan

Nataliya Popovych, Co-founder, B4Ukraine, Founder, One Philosophy

Dear Editor,

One of the most beloved Soviet comedians of all time had a recurring act mocking Westerners. “They are stupid,” he would say, and proceed to demonstrate how easily an ingenious Soviet person could fool them. A more charitable observer might have replied: “That is just jealousy - we have built wealth, we have a better life.” Well, not for long, my dears. Not for long. Especially when the editorial boards of the world’s most accomplished publications like The Economist prove themselves intellectually lazy enough to place Russian tycoons on their covers, waste subscription money on Kremlin messaging, and show every sign of being constitutionally unable to learn from the past.

I write as a reader of more than twenty years, and with genuine sadness.

It is deeply ironic that your article quoting Andrei Melnichenko’s scenarios for Russia’s future ends with the observation that “Russia should learn from its past.” The Economist should learn from its own.

It was this publication that in the mid-2000s covered Dmitry Medvedev as though he were a real president rather than a temporary facade for Vladimir Putin’s continuity. It was The Economist that, under legal pressure from Putin’s associate Gennady Timchenko, published a retraction softening its own reporting on Kremlin-linked corruption - a climbdown that said rather more about the reach of Kremlin-connected power into Western institutions than it did about the quality of the original journalism. It was The Economist’s editor that today inexplicably compared Nelson Mandela to Alexei Navalny, though Mandela was a committed anti-imperialist while Navalny considered Crimea Russian and had little regard for international law.

And now, in 2026, your publication has dedicated sixty hours of editorial attention to Andrei Melnichenko - a textbook figure of the corrupt Russian business world whose entire career was built in the shadow of the security services - and presented him as a person of geopolitical significance. This is not journalism. This is “rosprop” or russian propaganda.

What The Economist has missed, and what its Russia editor Arkady Ostrovsky - who should know better - has failed to convey, is that anyone familiar with the Kremlin’s negotiating playbook will recognize this pattern immediately. Russian imperial power always keeps one more card (usually a jocker) in the deck. Like a Matryoshka doll, that souvenir Westerners love buying so much, each figure opens to reveal another. First Medvedev, the “liberal modernizer”. Then the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko, to distract and intimidate. Then Navalny, offered to the West as a symbol of internal opposition. Then Navalny’s widow to keep the momentum of empathy. Then Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was released not - as Garry Kasparov or Zhanna Nemtsova have done - to demand that the West help Ukraine defeat Russia, but to seek sanctions relief. And now: Melnichenko. Each messenger serves the same function - to project the illusion of internal reform, to shift the terms of Western conversation away from accountability, and to buy time for a Kremlin that has no intention of changing course.

Let us briefly examine the intellectual substance of what you chose to platform. Melnichenko warns that escalation could spread beyond Ukraine’s borders. But escalation is not a future risk - it is the present reality. Russia is already waging the most deadly war on European soil since 1945. He warns of Russia becoming China’s vassal and raw material supplier - as though this were a future to be prevented. Schoolchildren in Moscow began learning Mandarin in 2007, before Russia’s attack on Georgia. The subordination is not forthcoming. It has already happened. He warns that Russia’s fragmentation would be catastrophic and uncontrollable. But why must it be? The dissolution of the Soviet Union, for all its turbulence, did not produce the nuclear chaos that was predicted. The voices of the captive nations of the Russian empire - Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Buryatia, the peoples of the North Caucasus - are entirely absent from your sixty hours of recorded conversation. They may see their future very differently from how it is being presented in Mr Melnichenko’s (read Kremlin’s) carefully calibrated framing.

There is one sentence that would have reframed this entire piece, and your editors chose not to write it: it is impossible to conduct significant business in Russia without working for, or with, the FSB. Not difficult. Not inadvisable. Impossible. This is not analysis - it is the foundational fact without which no Russian oligarch can be understood. Its absence is not an oversight. It is the story.

I must also raise a matter of language. There is no definite article before Ukraine. More importantly, there is no war in Ukraine. There is a Russian war of unprovoked genocidal aggression against Ukraine - and against the international order that your readership depends upon. When your pages describe it otherwise, that is not a stylistic choice. It is a political one.

When Melnichenko says “whatever the differences, this has gone too far” - and The Economist repeats it without challenge - it is not neutrality. It relativizes international law, the prohibition on aggressive war, and the systematic targeting of civilians in a single subordinate clause. You are permitting someone whose entire life and business were built on corruption to dictate the terms of what justice may look like. That is a profound disservice to your readers.

In 1932 and 1933, as Stalin was engineering the starvation of millions of Ukrainians, The New York Times’ Walter Duranty filed dispatches denying it was happening. He won a Pulitzer Prize. He is remembered as one of journalism’s greatest disgraces. I am not suggesting that The Economist is Duranty. I am suggesting that the function of certain journalism - to normalize, to render sympathetic the representatives of criminal power - does not require malice. It requires only the vanity of an exclusive and the comfort of a familiar narrative about the dreamed-of good Russians, agreements between “great and historical nations,” about “someone needs to save face” (this is after that someone destroyed the very legal system that is the basis of future security), and other nonsense that has long been irrelevant in 2026.

A practical suggestion: The Economist prides itself on presenting all sides of a story. Apply a simple standard going forward - whenever Ukraine is mentioned, invite a Ukrainian to contribute. Ukrainians possess the most extensive empirical experience with Russia of any people on earth. We would have told you immediately where the logic was flawed. We would have told you who Melnichenko is. We would have told you what the Matryoshka contains.

Russia, the unmysterious aggressor Andrew Chakhoyan · Jun 13 Every informed and honest observer of the war raging in the center of Europe knows that Moscow is the only party responsible for it. Not Ukrainian sovereignty. Not the imagined provocations. And most certainly, not the so-called “NATO enlargement.” This poisonous phrase was invented in the Kremlin, and it falsely attributes the initiative to a defensive… Read full story

The voices worth amplifying are not those of oligarchs seeking to rehabilitate themselves and their access to Western capital. They are the voices of the captive nations of the Russian empire, who have been waiting a very long time for someone to ask what they want their future to look like. And they are the voices of those Ukrainians who are, finally, bringing the consequences of this war to the country that started it.

As a long-standing reader, I am not angry. I am ashamed. And I am asking you to do better - because the cost of not doing so is being paid, every single day, in lives that you are ignoring that are not yours to spend.

Yours faithfully,

Nataliya Popovych

Co-founder, B4Ukraine

Founder, One Philosophy

This letter to the editor originally appeared on the author’s facebook page, and is republished here with permission.