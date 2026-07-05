The Chakhoyan Dispatch

The Chakhoyan Dispatch

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Dustin Hepworth's avatar
Dustin Hepworth
Jul 5

Well written, thank you!

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LadyHistorian
8d

Profoundly true, but Russia still remains bloody beyond its collective elbows. With lingering heartbreak, I still remember little 6-year-old Louis pouring milk and juice onto his mama’s grave so she would awaken strong again. At the time, I entrusted him to his family and the AFU to watch over him as certainly they would to protect such an earnestly loving son of the Kozak Nation. Therefore, while the death of Every child is an unutterable loss, it seems the only way that Russia will learn the error of its ways is for the war to hit home. Notice that there were no pictures of parents rocking their child’s coffin in their arms, as an Ukrainian father did recently. Are they not human enough to feel such pain or does a government-provided Lada buy off their emotional content as completely as it appears?

Slava Ukraini! May God Himself stand by the wounded and comfort the grieving through his grace, mercy, and peace.

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