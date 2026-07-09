Most people fear death. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin also fears a palace coup, for he knows these often come packaged with a guillotine.

Another thing Putin dreads is losing the war he started. Not because he cares about Russian soldiers fed into the meat-grinder, Ukrainian children murdered by his army, or the ruins left behind by the imperial reflex Moscow can’t control. He fears defeat because it would make him look weak and small, his regime impotent.

So it is safe to say Putin was not thrilled with the letter Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote him back in early June. While, on the surface, it was calling for a face-to-face meeting and an immediate ceasefire. In the subtext, it touched on the despot’s darkest anxieties, and in Putin’s case may have stirred the nightmare of meeting Muammar Gaddafi’s fate: hunted through the streets by his countrymen.

When the Russian dictator appeared at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 5, the optics were not great. In his own hometown, at a “global event” meant to project the country’s confidence, smoke from a Ukrainian strike on a nearby oil terminal still hung over the proceedings – a literal dark cloud.

And there was Russia’s war-criminal-in-chief, compelled to answer Zelensky’s letter, a public challenge from the leader of the country Moscow claims is not real.

The Western coverage of the letter was ample but trite. Most accounts described a peace overture met with rejection. Central question being whether Putin would meet Zelensky. Nothing wrong with stating the obvious, but what we witnessed is that Kyiv has brought the information war to the aggressor.

Nominally addressed to Putin, but it was demonstrably meant for a much wider audience, namely the Russian elite gathered in St. Petersburg. Zelensky hijacked SPIEF’s agenda, turning the Kremlin’s annual ritual of pompous self-congratulation into an unplanned bout of soul-searching.

What the Institute for the Study of War has described as Russia’s “cognitive warfare” is not simply propaganda, overt lies, or the poisoning of an adversary’s information space. It is the struggle to control the mental frame in which decisions are made.

Zelensky’s letter activated Putin’s deepest fears masterfully. Start with the Kremlin ruler’s much-discussed obsession with radical life extension, longevity and, yes, immortality. Caught on a hot mic last September, during one of his many trips to Beijing, Russia’s aging strongman was heard privately confiding in his now-best international friend, Xi Jinping, about his intention to live to 150 with the help of organ transplants.

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That was then. Now Ukraine has toxic-rained on Putin’s parade, with too many Russian oil refineries burning for Moscow not to feel the heat. To add insult to injury, Zelensky reminded the man 25 years his senior of the one force no tyrant can command: the passage of time. “You cannot fail to notice it. After 26 years in power, age is beginning to take its toll. And with time, the fatigue with you will only grow.”

By historical standards, a quarter century on the Russian throne has left Putin’s delusions of grandeur rather moderate. He has not turned Russia into North Korea, and his attacks on NATO neighbors remain mostly timid, confined to the “hybrid” realm of sabotage, disinformation, cyberattacks and airspace violations.

Yet Putin persuaded himself that a declining regional power, what the late John McCain famously called “a gas station masquerading as a country,” was entitled to a sphere of influence. He convinced himself that Kyiv would fall in three days.

These fantasies of the present-day tyrant are his own, but the engine beneath them is older than Putin. Garry Kasparov calls it the “imperial virus.” Putin inherited a predatory state hellbent on colonization, and now Russia wages him as much as Putin wages Russia’s war.

Coming back to the letter, this passage must’ve rattled the Russian dictator the most:

“you will have to fight much harder for your own existence – not Russia’s, but your own. And this is not a threat from me or from Ukraine. It is a fact of Russian history that you know well: when Russia grows tired, change comes.”

On June 5, the aging autocrat stood before 20,000 delegates from more than 100 countries, looking for a way to dismiss what he could not ignore. He referred to Zelensky five times as “the author” of the letter, as if the Ukrainian president’s name itself were a concession. He boasted about a secret back channel, then hid behind the corpse of the Minsk agreements, which Russia never honored. The poisonous little smirk imprinted on Putin’s face was meant to signal control. It signaled apprehension.

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For two decades, Russia set the terms of every confrontation with the West. The KGB has a name for the technique: reflexive control. Putin is its principal disciple. You shape the opponent’s sense of reality until he chooses, of his own free will, the move you wanted. Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 and got a “reset.” It took Crimea in 2014 and got “deep concerns” followed by toothless sanctions. It rescued Assad in 2015 and made Moscow a power broker in the Middle East, while Washington couldn’t figure out the meaning of the words “red line.” Every step of the way, the Kremlin acted. The West reacted, permanently on the back foot.

putin. LIES. ALWAYS. Andrew Chakhoyan · Feb 5 In chess, there’s a move called a fork. You attack two pieces at once, forcing the hand of your counterpart. Vladimir Putin relishes opportunities to fork his enemies. When ceasefire talks long dismissed as a cruel and pointless circus suddenly threatened to matter, he called Donald Trump and claimed that his Valdai residence, some 400 miles from the Uk… Read full story

This letter matters beyond the drama with an irritated dictator. Putin wants Washington to treat Ukraine as territory to discuss, not as a nation of 40 million fighting for freedom, deserving respect and a voice in its own future. Russia’s president may dream of another Yalta, but this is not 1945, and his country’s “achievement” in Ukraine is a mountain of corpses, not a claim to superpower status. The American People are not neutral between aggressor and victim. The United States Government must advance our interest – a durable peace in which Putin and his dictator friends learn that conquest does not pay.

Peter Pomeranzev , who has spent his career studying Soviet and Russian disinformation, argues in “How to Win an Information War” that the West keeps losing because it answers propaganda with fact-checks while the Kremlin plays on grievance, emotion and pride. Through that lens, the letter from Kyiv hit the bull’s eye: Zelensky was pulling on Putin’s strings, not the other way around.

On the day he meant to look like a tsar, he looked like prey. Putin’s power rests on the appearance of total control, the image of virility and the projection of limitless strength. On a stage built for Putin’s glory, Zelensky turned the master manipulator into an object of manipulation.

A version of this article, co-authored with Victor Rud, first appeared in The Hill, on 22 June, 2026