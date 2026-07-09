The Chakhoyan Dispatch

The Chakhoyan Dispatch

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John Mahoney's avatar
John Mahoney
3d

A BRILLIANT letter, BRILLIANTLY timed, from the only BRILLIANT leader in the world. Слава Україні!

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Sasha Antonov's avatar
Sasha Antonov
4d

Two defense ministers. Two generations. Two models of war.

Belousov represents the old system: macro-planning, bureaucracy, industrial mass.

Fedorov represents the new one: tech, drones, data, speed.

The open question: which approach adapts faster under real pressure?

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