The Chakhoyan Dispatch

The Chakhoyan Dispatch

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Abhcán's avatar
Abhcán
Feb 5

An excellent piece, Andrew. Americans in particular seem far too trusting of the criminals in the Kremlin.

A question for you: is "vranyo" as important a concept to understand as "reflexive control"?

I suspect that it is but I'd appreciate your insight.

Perun - "How lies destroy armies - Lies, coverups, and Russian failures in Ukraine"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fz59GWeTIik

"The Russian language has two different words for what most European languages would describe as lies. One is lozh (ложь), best translated into what we consider to be a lie; something that is the opposite of the truth. There is also vranyo (враньё). Vranyo is more than a simple lie. It is described as: ‘You know I’m lying, and I know that you know, and you know that I know that you know, but I go ahead with a straight face, and you nod seriously and take notes.’[7]"

https://militairespectator.nl/artikelen/vranyo

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Just thinking's avatar
Just thinking
Feb 20

Yup… but there are better targets...:-) https://justhinkin.substack.com/p/wrong-target

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