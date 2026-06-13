The Chakhoyan Dispatch

The Chakhoyan Dispatch

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pablo Naboso's avatar
Pablo Naboso
Jun 13

I am just back from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Despite constant attacks (I counted five sirens in one day), the one million people therr stand their ground and isn’t going anywhere. I like your map of Russia’s territorial expansion of the past. It looks, however, that the trend won’t continue:

https://nomadicmind.substack.com/p/swimming-in-the-zero-zone

Reply
Share
1 reply by Andrew Chakhoyan
Ed Ellis's avatar
Ed Ellis
Jun 13

Well said!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andrew Chakhoyan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture