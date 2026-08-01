The Chakhoyan Dispatch

The Chakhoyan Dispatch

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Nsd42's avatar
Nsd42
1d

Western intellectuals fall into the trap of mirror logic (the Russians are just like us). That fails to recognize that the Kremlin is provoked by appeasement, like a mafia boss they sense weakness and opportunity.

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serghiy's avatar
serghiy
1d

…it’s not going to be understood by anyone who never lived there

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