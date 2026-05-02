The Chakhoyan Dispatch

The Chakhoyan Dispatch

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VinRouge's avatar
VinRouge
May 8Edited

Extraordinary capsule description

A portrait of in five words

“The raging mediocrity…”

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Milan's avatar
Milan
May 2

Thanks for summary of what we are dealing with… a lot of people do not understand…

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