For years, I’ve been writing about Ukraine, russia, and the geopolitical forces that define this era of unsecurity. My work has been published in Politico, The Hill, Newsweek, the Kyiv Independent, and more. But something has been missing—an independent space where I can connect directly with readers, free from editorial filters and media cycles.

This is that space.

The Chakhoyan Dispatch will explore geopolitics, geoeconomics, and Ukraine’s fight for the future: not as an abstract struggle, but as the defining conflict of our time. Because Ukraine’s victory is not just about Ukraine. It is about what kind of world we want to live in.

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