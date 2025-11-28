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Fear and loathing in St Petersburg
For decades, Moscow waged cognitive warfare largely unopposed. Now the Kremlin is getting a taste of its own medicine.
Jul 9
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
190
5
48
Everyone is guilty, everyone lies, and everyone kills children, the kremlin wants you to know
CNN did not mean to tell that story, but it did, and that's the problem.
Jul 5
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
54
11
28
June 2026
Russia, the unmysterious aggressor
Europe keeps trying to crack the Russian riddle: Why invade neighbors? Why the war crimes? But the answer hides in plain sight.
Jun 13
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
55
6
20
May 2026
Russia is reaping what it sowed
Moscow’s war is coming home, and the May 9 'victory cult' spectacle that used to whip the people of Russian into frenzy now looks less like triumph and…
May 14
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
58
6
25
The raging mediocrity of putin
Why Russia’s war is the product of an oppressive and expansionist imperial system, not a given tzar nor commissar
May 2
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
34
7
16
April 2026
Meet Shahed: born in Iran, raised in Russia
Soon coming to a neighborhood near you, if Europe doesn’t wake up in time to help Ukraine expel the invaders
Apr 8
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
20
3
12
When wishing for peace brings war
Performative pacifism doesn't prevent violence. It invites it.
Apr 3
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
35
6
26
March 2026
Ukraine is America's friend. russia is the enemy.
Moscow provides targeting intelligence to kill Americans. Kyiv provides drones to save them.
Mar 22
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
28
8
16
February 2026
putin. LIES. ALWAYS.
Once KGB, always KGB: reflexive control and the war for the American mind
Feb 5
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
60
16
29
November 2025
putin won’t stop russia's criminal war. Here’s why.
The Kremlin’s legitimacy rests on aggression towards neighbors and subjugation at home. Until that logic is shattered, peace is impossible.
Nov 28, 2025
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
110
22
53
October 2025
Three reasons Russia is poking NATO
Moscow can't beat the West on the battlefield. So it's waging a different kind of war.
Oct 4, 2025
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
28
1
23
August 2025
If this is not your war, whose war is it?
Stop othering Ukraine or you'll soon be othered by Russia
Aug 27, 2025
•
Andrew Chakhoyan
41
2
21
© 2026 Andrew Chakhoyan
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